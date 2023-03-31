Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a four-way women’s match to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville will face off on tonight’s show in a preview of the WrestleMania Showcase women’s four-way tag match that is set for night two.

The full announcement reads:

WrestleMania Showcase competitors face off in frenetic Fatal 4-Way

Tonight on WrestleMania SmackDown, four of the eight WrestleMania Showcase participants will face off in a star-studded Fatal 4-Way.

Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville will get a chance to gain some momentum for their teams as they look forward to the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase match.

Don’t miss this showcase before the Showcase on WrestleMania SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!