wrestling / News
Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has added a four-way women’s match to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville will face off on tonight’s show in a preview of the WrestleMania Showcase women’s four-way tag match that is set for night two.
The full announcement reads:
WrestleMania Showcase competitors face off in frenetic Fatal 4-Way
Tonight on WrestleMania SmackDown, four of the eight WrestleMania Showcase participants will face off in a star-studded Fatal 4-Way.
Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville will get a chance to gain some momentum for their teams as they look forward to the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase match.
Don’t miss this showcase before the Showcase on WrestleMania SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!
TONIGHT on #WrestleMania #SmackDown:
Four of the eight WrestleMania Showcase participants will face off in a star-studded Fatal 4-Way! 🔥
📺8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/EJPekpBPld
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Was Reportedly Close To AEW Return Prior To Instagram Post
- FTR with Dax Harwood LIVE Report: CM Punk Texts, Powerhouse Hobbs, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler
- Arn Anderson Remembers Tully Blanchard Ruining Andre The Giant’s Wine, Andre’s Reaction
- Multiple ‘Big Names’ Were Pitched To Face John Cena At WrestleMania 39