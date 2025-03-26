wrestling / News
Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Will Be Sponsored by The Minecraft Movie
March 26, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced that the match between Brody King and Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite tonight will be sponsored by The Minecraft Movie. This continues the synergy between AEW and WBD in terms of sponsorships, as Warner Bros. has sponsored the show in the past. There have been matches sponsored by House of the Dragon on HBO, Godzilla vs. Kong and more.
TONIGHT!#AEWDynamite
St. Paul, MN
Live at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
Brody King vs Kyle Fletcher
After his blazing comments on #AEWCollision, The Protostar @KyleFletcherPro will battle 1-on-1 against @BrodyxKing TONIGHT crafted to you by @AMinecraftMovie, only in… pic.twitter.com/REBv46B8gO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2025
