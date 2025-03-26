wrestling / News

Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Will Be Sponsored by The Minecraft Movie

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced that the match between Brody King and Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite tonight will be sponsored by The Minecraft Movie. This continues the synergy between AEW and WBD in terms of sponsorships, as Warner Bros. has sponsored the show in the past. There have been matches sponsored by House of the Dragon on HBO, Godzilla vs. Kong and more.

