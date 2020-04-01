wrestling / News
Match and Live Recap Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a match and a live recap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Kenny Omega will take on Trent on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below. In addition, Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live recap after the show at 10 PM ET on the AEW YouTube channel similar to Taz’s live recap last week.
Previously set for the show was Lance Archer making his in-ring debut for the company.
An explosive match between @KennyOmegamanX & @trentylocks will take place tomorrow night on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DHmUsasztC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 31, 2020
