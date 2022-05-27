Match and Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez will have a rematch from their previous bout, and if Rodriguez wins she will get a title match. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens will bring the KO Show to Smackdown, but a guest has not been announced.

The lineup includes:

* Championship Contenders Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch vs. The New Day & Mystery Partner

* Kevin Owens brings the KO Show to Smackdown