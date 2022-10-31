wrestling / News
Match and Segment Announced for Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match and a segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT, including a sit down interview with Schism. Joe Gacy, The Dyad and Ava Raine will appear to talk about her joining the group and more. Meanwhile, Thea Hail will face Kiana James. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Mandy Rose One-Year Championship Celebration
* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller
* Bron Breakker returns
* Thea Hail vs. Kiana James
* Schism sit-down interview
