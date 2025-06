Match And Segment Announced For WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s Raw.

Among the new additions include Jey Uso and Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Here is the updated card:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: CM Punk vs. A.J. Styles vs. El Grande Americano

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile

* Lyra Valkyria speaks

* Jey Uso and Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker