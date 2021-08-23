Match and Segment Both Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a match and a segment for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will be the first after Saturday’s Summerslam PPV. RK-Bro are set to have a championship celebration after winning the RAW tag team titles. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH will team up to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH

* RK-Bro Championship Celebration

* Logan Paul to appear on Moist TV