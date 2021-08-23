wrestling / News
Match and Segment Both Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW
August 23, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match and a segment for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will be the first after Saturday’s Summerslam PPV. RK-Bro are set to have a championship celebration after winning the RAW tag team titles. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH will team up to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH
* RK-Bro Championship Celebration
* Logan Paul to appear on Moist TV
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair Comments On Loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks Missing Show
- Nikki Bella Says She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Go to WWE SummerSlam
- Sarah Logan On What She Told Vince McMahon After WWE Release, Vince’s Reaction To Her Not Wanting To Wear Makeup
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings