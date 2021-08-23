wrestling / News

Match and Segment Both Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW

WWE has announced a match and a segment for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will be the first after Saturday’s Summerslam PPV. RK-Bro are set to have a championship celebration after winning the RAW tag team titles. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH will team up to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH
* RK-Bro Championship Celebration
* Logan Paul to appear on Moist TV

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading