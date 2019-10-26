wrestling / News

Match and Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Logo 2019

– WWE has announced a new match and a segment for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced that Becky Lynch will take on Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match, while Rusev and Lana will be part of a Divorce Court version of Jerry Lawler’s “The King’s Court.”

The show airs from St. Louis, Missouri live on USA Network on Monday.

