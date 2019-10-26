wrestling / News
Match and Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new match and a segment for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced that Becky Lynch will take on Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match, while Rusev and Lana will be part of a Divorce Court version of Jerry Lawler’s “The King’s Court.”
The show airs from St. Louis, Missouri live on USA Network on Monday.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore