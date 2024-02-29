Match and Stipulation Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced another match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage, bringing the count up to four. Lance Archer and The Righteous will be in action, although their opponents were not named. Meanwhile, the match between Magnus and Matt Sydal is now a qualifying match for the All-Star Scramble match at Revolution. Here’s the updated lineup:

* All-Star 8-Man Scramble Qualifying Match: Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido

* Riho vs. Trish Adora

* Lance Archer & The Righteous in action