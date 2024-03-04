wrestling / News
Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 3, 2024 | Posted by
Will Ospreay will battle another fellow member of the Don Callis Family on this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced at Sunday’s AEW Revolution that Ospreay will battle ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday’s show.
The match was announced after Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita at the PPV. The match is the first announced for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS.
