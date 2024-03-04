wrestling / News

Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 3-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay will battle another fellow member of the Don Callis Family on this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced at Sunday’s AEW Revolution that Ospreay will battle ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday’s show.

The match was announced after Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita at the PPV. The match is the first announced for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS.

