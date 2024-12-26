wrestling / News
Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 25, 2024
The first match has been announced for the final episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that Chris Jericho will face Anthony Bowens on Friday’s show. Bowens had challenged Jericho on last week’s Collision, and Jericho accepted the challenge on Dynamite.
Rampage airs Friday night on TNT.
#ROH World Champion Chris Jericho presents another 'New York Minute' as he has one more gift to give in the form of a match this Friday at #AEWRampage!
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/xJfi1jAz1i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2024
