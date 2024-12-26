wrestling / News

Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

The first match has been announced for the final episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that Chris Jericho will face Anthony Bowens on Friday’s show. Bowens had challenged Jericho on last week’s Collision, and Jericho accepted the challenge on Dynamite.

Rampage airs Friday night on TNT.

