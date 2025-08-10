wrestling / News

Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision

August 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

A match has been announced for next week’s AEW Collision that will have Forbidden Door implications. It will be a “technical spectacle”, with the winner facing Zack Sabre Jr. at the PPV event. Nigel McGuinness will return to the ring in a four-way that includes Hechicero, Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty. At this time, it’s the only match announced for next week.

