Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision

A match has been announced for next week’s AEW Collision that will have Forbidden Door implications. It will be a “technical spectacle”, with the winner facing Zack Sabre Jr. at the PPV event. Nigel McGuinness will return to the ring in a four-way that includes Hechicero, Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty. At this time, it’s the only match announced for next week.

— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 10, 2025