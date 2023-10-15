wrestling / News
Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision
Miro does not want anyone approaching his hot wife in AEW and he is making sure anyone that does pays the price. During tonight’s episode, Action Andretti introduced himself to CJ Perry, who is looking for wrestlers to manage. Later, Miro said that he planned to attack anyone that tried to recruit her, before pulling Andretti into frame and throwing him to the ground. A match between the two was then announced for next week’s Collision.