Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A title match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Scorpio Sky revealed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that he will be defending his TNT Championship with Wardlow in a Street Fight on next Wednesday’s show. The reveal came during an argument between the two of them, with Wardlow saying that he was done talking and planned on taking the title from Sky. Sky then laid out that he would be defending the Championship against Wardlow next week.

The match is the only one announced for next week’s episode thus far.