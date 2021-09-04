wrestling / News

Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo

AEW has announced a bout for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that Malakai Black will face Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday’s show.

The match was made after Black beat Lee Johnson and Rhodes had to come out and chase Black away after the match. Rhodes then announced the match in a backstage segment afterward.

