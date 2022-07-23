wrestling / News
Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal will do battle next week on AEW Rampage. AEW announced the match during tonight’s Rampage after Sydal expressed anger at Moriarty cheating to defeat Dante Martin, grabbing the ropes during a pin attempt. That led to Sydal calling out Moriarty and the match is set.
The bout is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on TNT.
And Lee Moriarty gets the victory, albeit tainted, here at #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 4 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/8uE9F90wx8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2022
More Trending Stories
- UPDATEDx2: More On Brock Lesnar Walking Out of Smackdown, Reportedly Over Vince McMahon Retirement
- UPDATED: Details On WWE’s ‘All Hands on Deck’ Meeting About Vince McMahon Retirement
- Details On Triple H’s Return To Talent Relations Role, Reaction Backstage, More
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo