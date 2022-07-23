Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal will do battle next week on AEW Rampage. AEW announced the match during tonight’s Rampage after Sydal expressed anger at Moriarty cheating to defeat Dante Martin, grabbing the ropes during a pin attempt. That led to Sydal calling out Moriarty and the match is set.

The bout is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on TNT.