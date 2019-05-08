Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode of Smackdown

– WWE has set a women’s tag team match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. After Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Carmella and Naomi on this week’s episode, Paige came out with her new tag team of Kairi Sane and Asuka and announced they would be facing Rose and Deville on next week’s episode.

You can see video of the post-match segment below. Next week’s Smackdown airs on Tuesday on USA Network from the O2 in London, England.