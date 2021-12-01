wrestling / News
Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Xyon Quinn and Santos Escobar will collide on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s show that the two will do battle next Tuesday, continuing Quinn’s feud with Legado del Fantasma.
After Legado laid out Quinn recently for rejecting Elektra Lopez’s offer to join them, Quinn came down to the ring to attack Escobar during Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza’s match with Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for an NXT Tag Team Championship match. After the match, Quinn was leaving when he said that he wasn’t done with Escobar. Lopez then appeared and said that the two would be facing off and wished him luck, saying he’ll need it.
Hey @DanielVidot & @EscobarWWE, there's a match going on! #WWENXT @KORcombat @WWEVonWagner @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @elektralopezwwe pic.twitter.com/LnrK7xKqQ3
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2021
— Xyon Quinn (@DanielVidot) December 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Wanted To Beat Up Bob Costas During HBO Interview In 2001
- Bryan Danielson On Hangman Page’s Connection With AEW Fans, Potential Rematch With Kenny Omega
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls His Blade Job at AEW Double or Nothing 2019
- The Undertaker Chats With Kevin Hart on Retirement, His Daughter Liking John Cena More, and His WWE Mt. Rushmore on Cold As Balls