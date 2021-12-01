Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Xyon Quinn and Santos Escobar will collide on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s show that the two will do battle next Tuesday, continuing Quinn’s feud with Legado del Fantasma.

After Legado laid out Quinn recently for rejecting Elektra Lopez’s offer to join them, Quinn came down to the ring to attack Escobar during Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza’s match with Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for an NXT Tag Team Championship match. After the match, Quinn was leaving when he said that he wasn’t done with Escobar. Lopez then appeared and said that the two would be facing off and wished him luck, saying he’ll need it.