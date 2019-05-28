wrestling / News
Match Announced For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set a Money in the Bank rematch for this week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Kofi Kingston will face Kevin Owens ahead of his WWE Championship match with Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown next week.
Smackdown airs Tuesday live on USA Network.
Despite @HEELZiggler's attack tonight on #RAW, @TrueKofi is still heading back to #SDLive to face @FightOwensFight tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/ICU41DV2y5
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019
