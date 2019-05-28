wrestling / News

Match Announced For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens Smackdown

– WWE has set a Money in the Bank rematch for this week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Kofi Kingston will face Kevin Owens ahead of his WWE Championship match with Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown next week.

Smackdown airs Tuesday live on USA Network.

