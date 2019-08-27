Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode of 205 Live

– WWE has announced a new one-on-one match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, Kalisto will take on Ariya Daivari during tonight’s episode, which airs live on WWE Network after Smackdown from Baton Rouge, Louisiana:

In recent weeks, Ariya Daivari has been in the head of The Lucha House Party’s resident hot-head, Lince Dorado. The Persian Lion has been doing his best to convince The Golden Lynx that he no longer has to be held back by The Lucha House Party. Dorado’s focus has also been on Humberto Carrillo, who he believes does not honor the lucha tradition. A mysterious attack on Gran Metalik two weeks ago left Kalisto and Dorado teaming with Carrillo in a victorious effort against Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers.

While Metalik’s attacker remains a mystery, Kalisto believes it was part of Daivari’s master scheme to break apart The Lucha House Party. Tonight, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion looks to silence The Persian Lion and keep the party going.