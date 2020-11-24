Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

We have our first match set for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that Nikki Cross will battle ALexa Bliss on tonight’s show, which airs from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The announcement reads:

Former best friends Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to collide tonight on Raw

After failing to pry Alexa Bliss away from Bray Wyatt, Nikki Cross might not be able to salvage her friendship with WWE’s Wicked Witch, as they are scheduled to meet one on one tonight.

Cross has blamed herself for Bliss aligning with The Fiend and her ex-best friend’s ensuing descent into madness. The strange union originated this past summer after Cross refused Bliss’ consolation following a loss, leaving her all alone for her first confrontation with The Fiend. Wyatt has seemingly captured Bliss’ mind and soul ever since.

With her most recent plea for Bliss to leave Wyatt resulting in a thunderous slap last week on Raw, the former teammates pummeled each other until they were separated by officials.

Can Cross use force instead of reason to finally persuade Bliss? Or will the new, more sinister version of Five Feet of Fury prove indomitable?