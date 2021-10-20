Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

WWE has announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show, which will feature The Usos taking on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The Bloodline are on a collision course with The Hurt Business when Jimmy & Jey Uso clash with former Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.

The classic tag team showdown will light up the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, which begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms and features expert analysis ahead of the night’s action.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* No Holds Barred: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

* Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins vs. Edge

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

* Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

* Kickoff Show Match: The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin