wrestling / News
Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show
WWE has announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show, which will feature The Usos taking on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.
The Bloodline are on a collision course with The Hurt Business when Jimmy & Jey Uso clash with former Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.
The classic tag team showdown will light up the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, which begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms and features expert analysis ahead of the night’s action.
Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* No Holds Barred: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
* Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins vs. Edge
* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods
* Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega
* Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
* Kickoff Show Match: The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin