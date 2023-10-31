wrestling / News
Match Announced For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 31, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match to this week’s show. The company announced on Tuesday that Grado will face Trey Miguel on Thursday’s show.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @gradowrestling returns to IMPACT to face off against @TheTreyMiguel on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/DNK8LzRyP3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 31, 2023
