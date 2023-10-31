wrestling / News

Match Announced For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 11-2-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match to this week’s show. The company announced on Tuesday that Grado will face Trey Miguel on Thursday’s show.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading