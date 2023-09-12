wrestling / News
Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Shinsuke Nakamura will face Ricochet on next week’s episode. The match comes after Nakamura attacked Ricochet backstage as a message to mess with Seth Rollins.
The match is the sole bout officially set for next Monday. Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso agreed to a match for next week, but WWE has yet to make that bout official.
Raw takes place next week in Salt Lake City and airs live on USA Network.
