Match Announced For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Bianca Belair will take on Shayna Baszler on Friday’s show. This is after the company revealed that Belair and Sasha Banks will get a second shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Fastlane.

Also announced for the show is a Steel Cage match pitting Daniel Bryan against Jey Uso. WWE’s announcement reads: