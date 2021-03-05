wrestling / News
Match Announced For This Week’s Smackdown
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Bianca Belair will take on Shayna Baszler on Friday’s show. This is after the company revealed that Belair and Sasha Banks will get a second shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Fastlane.
Also announced for the show is a Steel Cage match pitting Daniel Bryan against Jey Uso. WWE’s announcement reads:
Bianca Belair to battle WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler
Bianca Belair is on quite a tear in 2021, winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and last week declaring selecting SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent.
Before they meet at The Show of Shows, Belair & Banks will also continue their rivalry against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a title showdown at WWE Fastlane. How will the EST of WWE fair against the dominant Baszler one-on-one? Don’t miss SmackDown, Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.
