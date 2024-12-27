wrestling / News

Match Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

An eight-woman tag team match has been announced for next week’s episode of TNA Impact. It was announced on Thursday night’s episode that Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire will take on Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz on next week’s show.

The episode airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+.

