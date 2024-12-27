wrestling / News
Match Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact
December 26, 2024 | Posted by
An eight-woman tag team match has been announced for next week’s episode of TNA Impact. It was announced on Thursday night’s episode that Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire will take on Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz on next week’s show.
The episode airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena vs. Logan Paul Reportedly Discussed for WrestleMania 41, Idea Met With ‘Resounding Disapproval’
- Gage Goldberg Thinks Bret Hart Should ‘Let Things Go’ With His Dad
- Matt Hardy Discusses Criticism Of TNA Bringing Back Tessa Blanchard
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Bret Hart Should Have Done The Job At Survivor Series 1997