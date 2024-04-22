wrestling / News

Match Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 4-22-24 Image Credit: TNA

Nic Nemeth will take on Eddie Edwards on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that Nemeth, who lost a hard-fought TNA World Championship match against Moose at Rebellion, will take on Moose’s stablemate Edwards on Thursday’s show.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV & Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.

