WWE has announced a new match to take place on tonight’s episode of Raw. Finn Balor will face Drew McIntyre on the show.

The match joins the following already announced segments for tonight:

* RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon makes a historic announcement

* #1 Contender’s Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B Team vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt