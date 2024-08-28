wrestling / News

Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

August 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pete Dunne Trick Williams WWE NXT 7-23-24 Image Credit: WWE

Pete Dunne will battle Trick Williams on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s show that the two feuding stars will face off on next week’s episode, which will also feature the fallout from Sunday’s NXT No Mercy PPV.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading