wrestling / News
Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
August 27, 2024 | Posted by
Pete Dunne will battle Trick Williams on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s show that the two feuding stars will face off on next week’s episode, which will also feature the fallout from Sunday’s NXT No Mercy PPV.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network.
"I believe in Joe Hendry."
Looks like @_trickwilliams has a guaranteed title match if @joehendry wins at #NXTNoMercy… 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hlKxxFopA0
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2024