WWE has announced a grudge match for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on during Friday’s Smackdown that Bron Breakker will battle Ludwig Kaiser on Monday’s show. The match will be a chance for Breakker to get revenge on Kaiser, who attacked Sheamus and Breakker to disrupt their bout on this week’s show.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network.