wrestling / News
Match, Battle Rap Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
December 4, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. As you can see below, Asuka and Charlotte Flair will face off in a WrestleMania 35 rematch. Also, a battle rap will take place with the New Day, the Usos and the Bar dueling on the mic.
The episode airs next Tuesday on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK on #SDLive…
🔵 @MsCharlotteWWE battles @WWEAsuka in a #WrestleMania REMATCH
🔵 #TheNewDay, The @WWEUoss & #TheBar compete in a #RapBattle pic.twitter.com/YEYyWhqu8B
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2018