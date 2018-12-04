Quantcast

 

Match, Battle Rap Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Asuka Smackdown

– WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. As you can see below, Asuka and Charlotte Flair will face off in a WrestleMania 35 rematch. Also, a battle rap will take place with the New Day, the Usos and the Bar dueling on the mic.

The episode airs next Tuesday on USA Network.

