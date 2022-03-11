wrestling / News
Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
As previously noted, tonight’s episode of Smackdown was set to feature Sasha Banks taking on Queen Zelina. However, WWE has announced a change to the show, as it will now be Queen Zelina and Carmella against Sasha Banks and Naomi. This was the original plan for Wrestlemania before the recent addition of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The updated lineup for tonight’s episode includes:
* Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Queen Zelina & Carmella
