Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin.

The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows on McIntyre defeating Moss at a Falls Count Anywhere match at Elimination Chamber last weekend.

Previously announced for the show are Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship celebration and the WrestleMania contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.