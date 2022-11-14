wrestling / News
Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:
Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.
Behind the scenes Riddle has been trying to form a band with his idol,Elias, but this week he will go at it alone against a tough competitor in Gable.
Can Riddle put away Gable as well as he rips his bongos? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7C on USA!
With this last-minute change, the new lineup currently stands as follows:
*Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
*The Miz hosts Miz TV
*Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable
