Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw

According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:

Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.

Behind the scenes Riddle has been trying to form a band with his idol,Elias, but this week he will go at it alone against a tough competitor in Gable.

Can Riddle put away Gable as well as he rips his bongos? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7C on USA!