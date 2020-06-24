wrestling / News
UPDATE: QT Marshall Pulled From Dynamite After Interacting With Someone With COVID-19, FTR Will Now Face SCU
UPDATE: Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that the reason the Natural Nightmares will no longer be a part of this week’s Dynamite is because QT Marshall had an interaction with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he’s no longer being allowed to attend the taping.
Khan wrote: “Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here.”
Original: There has been a change made to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and now it will be a battle of the acronyms. It was announced that QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes have been replaced by SCU in a tag team match against FTR. SCU will be represented by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. It was noted in AEW’s announcement that the situation with the Natural Nightmares will be revealed tonight.
