Match Changed to Tag Team Bout at WrestleMania 37
The Miz and Bad Bunny’s match at WrestleMania 37 has now become a tag team match. On tonight’s episode of Raw, the feud between Miz and Bad Bunny escalated as Miz and John Morrison vandalized Bunny’s Bugatti and then attacked him.
After the incident, Damian Priest was pissed and suggested that the match become a tag team match, which Miz and Morrison agreed to. Priest and Bunny will now face Miz & Morrison on Night One of the PPV.
We’ll have an updated lineup for WrestleMania 37 after Raw. The show takes place on April 10th and 11 from Raymond James Stadium and airs live on Peacock in the US, as well as WWE Network elsewhere.
