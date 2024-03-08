Match Changed For TNA Sacrifice, Mustafa Ali To Team With Grizzled Young Veterans

TNA Wrestling has announced a change to the card for tonight’s Sacrifice event on TNA+. Instead of the Good Hands, Mustafa Ali will now team with the Grizzled Young Veterans against Time Machine (KUSHIDA & the Motor City Machine Guns).

Mustafa Ali brought change to the X-Division when he dethroned Chris Sabin in the historic main event of No Surrender – but of course, it wasn’t without the help of his loyal supporters, The Good Hands. The following week on iMPACT!, Ali’s X-Division Championship Inauguration Ceremony was crashed by Sabin, who brought backup in the form of longtime allies KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight. Sacrifice was set to play host to a six-man tag team match pitting Mustafa Ali, John Skyler and Jason Hotch against Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight. But after Ali injured Knight with a post-match 450 Splash, a bitter Alex Shelley stepped up to take his spot. Meanwhile, Ali replaced The Good Hands with the Grizzled Young Vets after Skyler and Hotch fell to the Time Splitters in tag team action. The stage is now set and revenge is in the air at Sacrifice.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Moose vs. Eric Young

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jody Threat

* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Kon

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander

* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

* Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Time Machine

* Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-Show Match: The Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain