Match Confirmed For This Week’s NXT

WWE has confirmed that Roderick Strong and Cameron Grimes will be doing double duty on this week’s episode of NXT. The company officially announced that the two will face off in a singles match on the same night that they’ll do battle in the battle royal for a North American Championship shot at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

The announcement reads:

Roderick Strong to begin new journey in showdown with Cameron Grimes

It will be an all-new feeling for Roderick Strong, as he enters the squared circle with Cameron Grimes without the comfort of his Undisputed ERA brethren flanking his sides.

Strong will go it alone after letting Kyle O’Reilly know last week he was fed up with both O’Reilly and Adam Cole’s actions. On the other side, Grimes is riding high with an embarrassment of riches, and a statement win over Bronson Reed two weeks ago on the black-and-gold brand. The two will be put to the ultimate test with a Battle Royal also on the slate for Wednesday night.

Is Strong ready to travel TO THE MOON? Or will he begin to pave his own path?

Catch the showdown this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.