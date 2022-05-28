Match, Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE announced two new segments and a match, including a contract signing and a Cody Rhodes promo, for next week’s Raw. The company announced on tonight’s Smackdown that a contract signing will take place for the handicap match pitting Bobby Lashley against MVP and Omos at Hell in a Cell. In addition, Cody Rhodes will respond to the attack by Seth Rollins on last week’s show.

Finally, Riddle will team with Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match. The updated card for the episode is:

* Championship Contender’s Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle

* Lacey Evans vs. TBA

* Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

* Contract Signing: Omos & MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

* Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins’ attack