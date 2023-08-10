Match Set For For F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro At Mall of America

Wrestling returns to the Mall of America next month with F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro, and the first match has been announced. F1RST Wrestling announced on Thursday that a four-way match between Arez, Hijo el Vikingo, Gringo Loco, and Aramis is official for the second-annual iteration of the show. You can see the announcement below.

The show takes place on September 9th and will also feature a fan event on September 8th. You can find out more here.