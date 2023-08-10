wrestling / News
Match Set For For F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro At Mall of America
August 10, 2023 | Posted by
Wrestling returns to the Mall of America next month with F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro, and the first match has been announced. F1RST Wrestling announced on Thursday that a four-way match between Arez, Hijo el Vikingo, Gringo Loco, and Aramis is official for the second-annual iteration of the show. You can see the announcement below.
The show takes place on September 9th and will also feature a fan event on September 8th. You can find out more here.
𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐑𝐄 • 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝟒-𝐖𝐀𝐘
𝘈𝘙𝘌𝘡-𝘝𝘐𝘒𝘐𝘕𝘎𝘖-𝘈𝘙𝘈𝘔𝘐𝘚-𝘎𝘙𝘐𝘕𝘎𝘖 𝘓𝘖𝘊𝘖
September 9th@mallofamerica
Bloomington, MN
All Ages Welcome
Doors 5pm | Show 7pm
🚨GET YOUR TICKETS NOW🚨
🎟️ https://t.co/YvRL5n63Bd pic.twitter.com/OIAe1w38s9
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) August 9, 2023
