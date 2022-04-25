wrestling / News

Match From Friday’s AEW Rampage Was Edited For Time

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

This past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage had a match between Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia that was reportedly edited for time. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match originally ran for around 22 minutes when it was taped. The match time on the episode was a little over 12 minutes, meaning around ten were edited out.

