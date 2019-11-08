wrestling / News

Match Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling, Anthem Media, Ed Nordholm

Impact Wrestling will hold TV tapings tonight at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. Here are the matches for the taping:

*Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards.

*Moose & Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) vs. Brian Cage & Rhino.

*Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havoc.

The show is expected to build to the company’s January PPV Hard to Kill. Impact will announce the main event of that PPV at a press conference today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading