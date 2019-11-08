wrestling / News
Match Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
November 8, 2019 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will hold TV tapings tonight at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. Here are the matches for the taping:
*Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards.
*Moose & Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) vs. Brian Cage & Rhino.
*Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havoc.
The show is expected to build to the company’s January PPV Hard to Kill. Impact will announce the main event of that PPV at a press conference today.
