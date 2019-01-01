Match Listing For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Here is the match listing for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for live coverage…

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* Rusev’s WWE United States Championship celebration

* John Cena & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy to determine final competitor in the main event

* AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Joe/Hardy winner to determine a challenger for Daniel Bryan at WWE Royal Rumble