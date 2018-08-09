Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Match Listings For The First Four Episodes of The 2018 Mae Young Classic

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Here are the match listings forte first four episodes of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The show debuts September 5th on the WWE Network…

September 5 Episode 1

*Tegan Nox vs. Zatara
* MJ Jenkins vs. Rhea Ripley
* Lacey Lane vs. Vanessa Kraven
* Killer Kelly vs. Meiko Satomura

September 12 Episode 2

* Deonna Purazzo vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Aerial Monroe vs. Zeuxis
* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez
* Ashley (Madison) Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

September 19 Episode 3

* Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi
* Toni Storm vs. Jinny
* Xia Li vs. Karen Q
* Alysin Kay (Sienna) vs. Mia Yim

September 26 Episode 4

* Hiroyo Matsumoto vs. Rachel Evers
* Taynara Conti vs. Jessie Elaban
* Isla Dawn vs. Nicole Matthews
* Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside

