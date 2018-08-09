Match Listings For The First Four Episodes of The 2018 Mae Young Classic

Here are the match listings forte first four episodes of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The show debuts September 5th on the WWE Network…

September 5 Episode 1

*Tegan Nox vs. Zatara

* MJ Jenkins vs. Rhea Ripley

* Lacey Lane vs. Vanessa Kraven

* Killer Kelly vs. Meiko Satomura

September 12 Episode 2

* Deonna Purazzo vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Aerial Monroe vs. Zeuxis

* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez

* Ashley (Madison) Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

September 19 Episode 3

* Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi

* Toni Storm vs. Jinny

* Xia Li vs. Karen Q

* Alysin Kay (Sienna) vs. Mia Yim

September 26 Episode 4

* Hiroyo Matsumoto vs. Rachel Evers

* Taynara Conti vs. Jessie Elaban

* Isla Dawn vs. Nicole Matthews

* Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside