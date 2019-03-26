WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Rey Mysterio’s Son on Smackdown Again, Smackdown Dark Match

– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Mike Kanellis will face Akira Tozawa in a rematch of the bout from last week, where Kanellis picked up the win but was accused of needing Maria’s help to do it. The Brian Kendrick will be in Tozawa’s corner for the match.

– Aleister Black and Ricochet beat SAnitY in the dark match before Smackdown per Wrestling Inc.

– Rey Mysterio’s son appeared on Smackdown for the second week in a row. Dominick was in another backstage segment with Mysterio, talking some trash about Samoa Joe ahead of Joe and Mysterio’s match at WrestleMania. Dominick will be ringside for that match.