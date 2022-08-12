wrestling / News
Match Set For NWA 74 Pre-Show
August 12, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has announced a tag team match for the NWA 74 pre-show. The company announced on Friday that the Country Gentleman and Gold Rushhh, both of whom will be part of night two’s United States Tag Team Championship Battle Royal, will face off on the pre-show for night one.
The two-night event takes place on August 27th and 29th from St. Louis and airs live on FITE TV.
The Southern Gentlemen will battle Gold Rushhh on the #NWA74 Night 1 Pre Show!
Both teams enter the U.S. Tag Team Title Battle Royal on Night 2, but can they make a statement kicking off #NWA74?
The Pre Show will be available on @FiteTV & @YouTube!
🎟️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/6WvhsWdQX2
— NWA (@nwa) August 12, 2022