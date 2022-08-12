Match Set For NWA 74 Pre-Show

The NWA has announced a tag team match for the NWA 74 pre-show. The company announced on Friday that the Country Gentleman and Gold Rushhh, both of whom will be part of night two’s United States Tag Team Championship Battle Royal, will face off on the pre-show for night one.

The two-night event takes place on August 27th and 29th from St. Louis and airs live on FITE TV.