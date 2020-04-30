AEW News: Match Official For Double Or Nothing, Inner Circle’s Cameo-Ridden Video Online

– The first match is official for AEW Double or Nothing in the TNT Championship Tournament finals. On tonight’s episode, Cody and Lance Archer won their matches and will face off in the finals of the tournament.

AEW Double or Nothing is set for May 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– AEW has posted the video for the Inner Circle’s cameo-heavy Bubbly Bunch episode online. You can see the video below which features appearances by Jason Mewes & Kevin Smith, Lou Ferrigno, Vickie Guerrero, Gabriel Iglesias, Hornswoggle, Ted Irvine, and Soul Train Jones: