Match Order and Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE Backlash

Fightful Select reports that the matches at tonight’s WWE Backlash PPV will happen in the following order:

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY – Jason Ayers will be the referee.

* Seth Rollins vs. Omos – Jessika Carr will be the referee.

* US Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed – Jason Ayers will be the referee.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega – Jessika Carr will be the referee.

* San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – Eddie Orengo will be the referee.

* The Usos & Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle – Dan Engler will be the referee.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar – Rod Zapata will be the referee.

– WWE is selling a very large number of LWO shirts tonight.

– Bianca Belair and IYO SKY were still listed as RAW superstars backstage, but this was an error.