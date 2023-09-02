Match Order and List of Producers For Tonight’s WWE Payback

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for tonight’s WWE Payback event, as well as the order of the matches.

* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (produced by Petey Williams)

* John Cena promo

* LA Knight vs. The Miz (produced by Shane Helms)

* Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory (produced by Adam Pearce)

* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day (produced by Michael Hayes)

* Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes (produced by Shawn Daivari)

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (produced by Jason Jordan)

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (produced by Jamie Noble)