Match Order and List of Producers For Tonight’s WWE Payback

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for tonight’s WWE Payback event, as well as the order of the matches.

* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (produced by Petey Williams)
* John Cena promo
* LA Knight vs. The Miz (produced by Shane Helms)
* Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory (produced by Adam Pearce)
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day (produced by Michael Hayes)
* Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes (produced by Shawn Daivari)
* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (produced by Jason Jordan)
* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (produced by Jamie Noble)

