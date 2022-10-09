wrestling / News
Match Order and More Notes For WWE Extreme Rules Tonight (SPOILERS)
Fightful Select has more backstage notes on the plans for WWE Extreme Rules tonight, as well as the show’s match order. That order includes:
– The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium will open the show. Abyss produced the match.
– Tyson Kidd is producing Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey. This will be the shortest match.
– Michael Hayes is producing Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross.
– Petey Williams is producing Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.
– Jamie Noble is producing Edge vs. Finn Balor.
– The Fight Pit between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will main event. Adam Pearce is producing.
– The I Quit and Fight Pit matches will get the most time on the show.
– Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Scarlett, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will all be at ringside, but Dominik Mysterio will not be.
– No other matches are listed internally.
– A handcuff spot was planned for Smackdown to hype this show but was cancelled.